By PHILEMON SUTER

Tension is high in Kerio Valley following renewed clashes between the of Pokot and Marakwet communities.

Four people have died in the last two days with several others sustaining serious injuries in the clashes.

More than 20 houses have been set ablaze even as residents called on law enforcement officers in the region to move in fast and help contain the situation.

Witnesses told Nation.co.ke that a school guard was allegedly shot and killed on Monday evening by suspected Pokot raiders in Liter Village on the border between the two communities.

According to authorities, the deceased Joseph Chelang’a, 54, was shot dead while on his way to work.

“The assailants took advantage of the cover of darkness to execute the unfortunate attack that claimed the life of the school guard,” Kaben Location Chief, Joseph Lokanda said.

He said another villager was also shot dead by another group of rustlers in the neighbouring Endo Location.

“His body was taken to a police station in Tot trading centre for identification. Unfortunately, the deceased’s brother was also shot and killed by armed Kapshoi warriors while on his way to the police station to claim the body,” added the administrator.

BODY SET ABLAZE

The Nation also learnt that two other people were killed following a fight between members of the Marakwet community at Tot trading centre.

Witnesses said the attackers from Kabsiren clan attacked their Kapshoi counterparts accusing them of harbouring their enemies from the Pokot community.

They, in the process, killed a villager identified as Abu Kiptoo and set his body ablaze.

Incensed by the incident, members of the Kapshoi clan mounted retaliatory attacks along the Chesongoch-Tot-Soko Bora road shooting at passers-by.

“They shot and killed an innocent motorist identified as Sammy Kipkemoi of Kakibiyoswo Village and injured two other people,” said Sub-County Commissioner Erick Mlevu.

“We haven’t seen such animosity where people kill and burn the body of their victim. These people require prayers and divine intervention,” Mr Mlevu added.

Contacted, Elgeyo-Marakwet County Police Commander Tom Odera said, “An operation is going on in Tot. Please give us time.”