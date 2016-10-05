By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

An MP and a gubernatorial candidate have criticised various councils of elders in Embu County for endorsing multiple aspirants, saying the actions could cause disunity.

Mbeere North MP Charles Njagagua and gubernatorial candidate Cyrus Njiru, a former Transport principal secretary, said elders' rallying behind a particular candidate was divisive, given that Embu is cosmopolitan county.

In a span of two weeks, the Ngome Council of Elders endorsed Senator Lenny Kivuti and Kithinji Kiragu for the governor's seat.

Mr Njagagua said it was wrong for Ngome elders and Nyaangi Ndiiriri, a splinter group of the Embu Council of Elders, to endorse multiple politicians for the same seat.

“You will create conflict if you endorse one of us today and then rush to endorse another one tomorrow,” he complained.

Dr Njiru said the rules of democracy demand that all aspirants be accorded equal opportunities to campaign.

“Embu County is cosmopolitan [and] hence any group of elders ought to be involved in enhancing cohesion and not making a political decision on behalf of the people. Elders should let people decide,” said Dr Njiru in Embu town.

He said if elders continued to dictate to the residents who to elect, their role as reconcilers would be greatly watered down.