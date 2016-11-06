By CHARLES WANYORO

Embu Catholic Bishop Paul Kariuki has banned politicians from using the church for campaigns.

Speaking Sunday morning, Bishop Kariuki issued the decree to all parish priests barring them from entertaining aspirants from being invited as chief guests in church harambees or using the pulpit to woo voters.

In the event that the politicians seek to contribute in fundraisers, they will only be allowed to do so as church members without expecting to be given a chance to campaign.

In the nine-point stern exhortation letter to priests and Christians from the Embu catholic Diocese, Bishop Kariuki also barred politicians from using other church compounds such as halls for campaigns.

Bishop Kariuki made the announcement when he presided over Mass to mark the start of the Caritas week at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Embu Town.

“During Christian funerals, no political campaigns or speeches should be entertained.

"No priest is supposed to be publicly affiliated to any political party, nor can a politician campaign for a politician or particular political party,” emphasised the bishop.

He warned that any catholic priest who entertains politicians in church will face disciplinary action.

He challenged priests interested in politics to first resign.

“They (politicians) are going to use harambees to influence the electorate.

“In the same way that I cannot urge people to support a particular candidate or political party, no priests should engage in politics. Priests who defy (this directive) will be asked to resign,” he cautioned.

The bishop also appealed to the faithful in the diocese to stop accepting handouts from politicians and instead study their manifestos in order to make informed decisions.