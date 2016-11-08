By CHARLES WANYORO

Five Jubilee MPs have activated party campaigns in Embu County, accusing the opposition of condoning graft in their ranks and lacking ideas on solving problems facing the country.

The MPs said a majority of Cord governors were facing graft-related probes and thus should concentrate on cleaning up their own house.

Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti, MPs Njogu Barua (Gichugu), Peter Munyaka (Machakos Town), John Waiganjo (Oljororok) and Mwingi North’s John Munuve, also tore into Cord leader Raila Odinga’s track record as prime minister.

“More than half of Cord governors are under probe yet Cord leaders are not speaking against it. Many of those governors could be funding the party activities,” charged Mr Waiganjo.

He claimed that Cord was using parliamentary committees to keep corruption allegations against government officials alive in a bid to discredit it.

They were speaking at Kianjokoma National Independent Church of Africa (NICA) in Runyenjes constituency where they helped raise funds for a new church hostel.

Mr Kivuti said they were experiencing a lot of corruption in county governments during their oversight duties but Cord was not speaking about it.

The MPs later addressed a public rally at Kianjokoma market, where they urged residents to turn out in large numbers during voting time to avoid the possibility of an electoral dispute.

They warned that if President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to attain a clear win, it may give room to the opposition to dispute the polls, saying that could cause violence.

“Raila Odinga said he is remaining with only one bullet. We must ensure we attain up to 70 per cent win to leave no room for dispute. We are seeking high voter turnout to make it happen,” said Mr Barua.

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, along with Mr Munuve and Dr Munyaka, who recently decamped from Cord, said they would embark on a voter mobilisation exercise in Ukambani to deny the opposition votes.

The lawmakers said President Kenyatta’s popularity had soured in other parts of the country that were not seen as his strongholds.

They urged Cord co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka to join Jubilee, saying he was just stagnating in the opposition.

“He is being held hostage there yet he doesn’t have chances of being the flag-bearer,” said Mr Munuve.

NICA Bishop Njeru Nyaga defended the move to invite politicians to church functions, saying it would help end corruption.