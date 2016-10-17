County builds Sh15m facility for farmers

By CHARLES WANYORO

More than 500 traders operating at Kiritiri market in Embu will benefit from the construction of a permanent structure.

The Sh15 million facility built by the county government is a new development for the farmers who have been operating at the open-air market

The facility has roofing, drainage system and paved floors.

Speaking during the opening ceremony on Monday, Governor Martin Wambora said the fresh look will provide a better environment for the traders and increase the county’s revenue collection.

The traders said they had been working under unconducive environment, for example under blistering heat and muddy streets when it rains, and now they expect business to boom since the the place will be more appealing to buyers.

The market is visited by residents from Kitui, Machakos, Kirinyaga, and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

“Our tomatoes and vegetables used to be destroyed by the hot sun, strong winds and sometimes rain. Now we will be able to trade in a good environment and get good proceeds from our businesses,” Ms Janet Muthoni, a trader at the market, said.