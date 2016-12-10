By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

An official from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has criticized religious leaders who have been calling for the disbandment of the agency.

EACC Commissioner Mwaniki Gachoka said they deserve a pat on the back for their accelerated efforts in fighting graft and recovering stolen money.

Speaking during the International Anti-Corruption day at Embu Stadium on Friday, the official hit out at the religious leaders saying some of them are fanning the vice.

He said many church leaders invite corrupt individuals to lead fundraisers whereby they donate the stolen money.

Mr Gachoka told church leaders to sensitize their faithful against indulging in corruption.

“There are people saying that we are not working. I think we are being judged unjustly. You should ask yourselves what you are doing to boost integrity. Do you allow people who have stolen money to come to your churches and donate it?” he posed.

He added that the body has instituted 410 cases in which 900 public and state officials are facing graft charges.

He said the Nyeri regional office had repossessed a public land that was grabbed.

Embu Public Service Executive Pamela Kiarie said they had launched a county corruption oversight committee which will receive graft related information from the public.