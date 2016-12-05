By CHARLES WANYORO

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission will train senior officials of Embu County and the national government in stanching corruption, an official has said.

Central region Deputy Director Jackson Mue said 93 senior officers from the county's Executive and Legislature arms will be part of the trainees.

“We have realized that the various offences are recurring every year. We are training them so that they don’t commit offences without knowing. Those who will repeat the same will have action taken against them,” he said.

Mr Mue also said the body is looking into a report by the Auditor-General that revealed instances of funds mismanagement by county governments.

He added that they had received evidence into the claims of corruption and have started investigations.

Speaking in Embu on Monday during the launch the County Ethics Week, Mr Mue said once done evidence will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for the way forward.

The deputy director said the recurrence of unaccountability of expenditure by governors recorded in audit reports is a big concern.

The anti-graft body will expedite pending investigations to facilitate the success of the campaign, he said.

Embu Governor Martin Wambora flagged off a caravan that will carry out sensitisation in the region.

Governor Wambora said he is dedicated in making the county corrupt-free.

The courtesy call is a run-up to the International Anti-Corruption day on December 9, 2016 at Embu Stadium.