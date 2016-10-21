By CHARLES WANYORO

Governor Martin Wambora on Thursday banned selling and drinking of alcohol in the county during morning hours.

Responding to complaints that bars were being opened as early as 8am and closed late at night, Mr Wambora ordered a crackdown of bars that would operate before 5pm during weekdays.

Speaking at Kairuri stadium during function to mark Embu North Mashujaa Day celebrations, Mr Wambora said he would scrap a controversial alcoholic drinks law that allowed bars to operate as early as 8am, saying it was being abused.

The county alcohol law that was passed by the area county assembly allows bars to open at 8am and close at 1pm, majority operating during working hours.

“Bars should be opened after 5pm and closed at 11pm. We will not allow reckless drinking of alcohol and I have instructed enforcement officers to arrest anyone found contravening this. This trend will drag the county behind in terms of development.,” he said.

Embu North Deputy County Commissioner Muzne Abdullatif had said they were facing frustrations fighting sale of liquor during daytime due to the laws passed by the Embu government.

LICENSING OF MORE PUBS

And speaking at Embu University, Embu County Commissioner Esther Maina criticised the licensing of bars by the county government saying it has led to influx of bars in the County.

She said since the county Government took over the licensing of bars, the number of bars in the county exceeded that of schools in a bid to increase revenue generated from licensing the facilities.

Ms Maina said the national government had been overlooked in the licensing of bars despite there being an inter-agency task force to help out in the process.

“It is a shame that were are turning the county to a drinking one. We will not allow disorder in the county that is caused by rampant alcoholism. When will the county be developed?

"They do not consult the office of the county commissioner, Kenya Revenue Authority officers and the police, and we will not allow that” she said.