Embu doctors issue fresh strike notice

By CHARLES WANYORO

Doctors in Embu have issued a fresh seven-day strike notice after the county government failed to fulfill the promises it made in a return-to-work agreement signed three months ago.

The letter signed by Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary-General Ouma Oluga indicated that the medics would down their tools from Monday next week.

The letter, addressed to Governor Martin Wambora, expressed disappointment that the agreement signed on August 8 was yet to be honoured three months later.

In the deal, the Embu County government had agreed to employ more doctors, promote the existing ones and improve their working conditions.

The county had pledged to recruit 10 medical officers, four consultants who include a physician, radiologist, anaesthesiologist and a nephrologist to bridge the manpower gap.

The pact, which was brokered by County Secretary Raymond Kinyua promised that the County Public Service Board would ensure that all doctors whose promotions were due, would be promoted by October 30.

They had also been promised that they would be paid their salary arrears from the effective date of the promotion, while interviews for other doctors whose promotion has not been considered, was to kick off last week.

“Making reference to the return to work formula… we regret to issue a seven day notice industrial action beginning November 14, 2016 given that the agreement and particularly employment of more doctors, promotions and payment of promotion arrears has been dishonoured,” read part of the letter.