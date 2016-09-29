By CHARLES WANYORO

The candidature of Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti for the gubernatorial seat suffered a setback Wednesday after some members of the Ngome Council of Elders who had endorsed him last Friday withdrew their support.

The about 30 elders said they were coerced into declaring support for Mr Kivuti and said such a move could split the elders’ council.

Led by their secretary Ben Kanyeji, the elders said endorsing Mr Kivuti would go against an already existing MoU that outlines how elective seats would be shared among the Embu and Mbeere communities.

They said the backing might compromise peaceful co-existence between residents.

Mr Kanyenji said the January 2011 agreement gives the Embu community the governor’s and woman representative’s position while the Mbeere get the senator and deputy governor’s seat for 10 years.

MOU STILLREMAINS

“The MoU still remains and breaking it might spark enmity between the two communities. Since Senator Kivuti comes from the Mbeere community and has defied the MoU, he should now forget the two seats,” said Mr Kanyeji.

He at the same time hit out at the elders who have endorsed various candidates for elective positions saying this has discredited them.

“Even if the Embu community produces many aspirants for the governor’s seat, we as the Mbeere community will support them and they too should support us for the senator’s seat,” he insisted.

In the 2013 elections, leaders from the populous Embu community accused their Mbeere counterparts of breaking the agreement by having majority of representation in elective positions taking the senate, woman representative, county Speaker, majority leader and deputy governor’s seats.

The Ngome elders’ political affairs chairman Justin Nyaki Ngure said they are in negotiations with the Embu Nyangi Ndiriri elders to bring unity during the electioneering period.