The local government has built a Sh250million complex, seeking to transform the Embu Level Five hospital into a teaching and referral health facility.

By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

The Embu Government has entered into a memorandum of understanding with some Indian hospitals, which will see their doctors conduct key operations at the Embu Level Five Hospital.

Governor Martin Wambora said the hospital aims at conducting its first kidney transplant in February and will also carry out cancer and complicated orthopedic treatments.

Speaking at Izaak Walton Inn during the launch of a three-year HIV/Aids strategic plan, Mr Wambora said his government had already purchased equipment for the newly constructed intensive care unit and high dependency unit. He added that a renal units would be installed soon.

He said the initiative will ease burden on patients from the county who travel overseas to seek for the treatment.

The Governor who returned from India two weeks ago, said the local government had already built a Sh250million complex, seeking to transform the Embu Level Five hospital into a teaching and referral health facility.

The complex also hosts five classrooms to train medics, a molecular laboratory for genetics cross matching that will aid setting up of a renal unit.

Mr Wambora said his government had already bought 10 dialysis machines and trained medics who will run them.