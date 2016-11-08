By CHARLES WANYORO

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has awarded the Embu County Assembly for tax compliance and sustained adherence to set taxation regimes.

Officers from the KRA Embu regional office presented a plaque signed by KRA Commissioner General John Njiraini to Clerk Jim Kauma in recognising the Assembly for consistency and being among the top taxpayers in the region.

Tax Compliance Supervisor Dishon Muiruri said the Assembly scooped the award for timely remittance of taxes, unmatched record keeping and being one of the largest taxpayers in the region.

Mr Muiruri who was flanked by a team of officers from iTax, taxpayer education and compliance departments said KRA would also endeavour to analyse the stumbling blocks that may hinder effective revenue collection by County Governments.

He said they will be conducting training tailored for County Assembly staff to build their capacity in tax matters.

Mr Muiruri said such training would equip them with the necessary skills to effectively handle the broad spectrum of tax regimes that the County Legislature is required to comply with.

The KRA officers also tasked the County Assembly to sensitise the general public on the importance of complying with tax requirements.

The officials stated that the only way Kenyan citizens played their part in nation building was by contributing part of their earnings for development of infrastructure and service delivery.

Mr Kauma said the institution was honoured to be identified as an exemplary taxpayer.

The Clerk said the Assembly had received a lot of criticism from the general public for political reasons.

He noted that receiving an award for topping in tax compliance was an indicator of the legislature’s leadership capability in setting a trend in law abiding to the Embu County citizenry.