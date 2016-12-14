By CHARLES WANYORO

Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti has picked former Manyatta MP Emilio Kathuri as his running mate in the county gubernatorial race.

The move, Mr Kivuti said, would unite Embu and Mbeere communities.

Mr Kathuri, who represented the populous constituency from 2007 to 2013 said the Tuesday abortive Jubilee Party polls showed there was disunity between the two communities.

He claimed there was a plot to isolate Mr Kivuti after Governor Martin Wambora and gubernatorial candidates Cecily Mbarire (Runyenjes MP) and Mr Kithinji Kiragu teamed up and held parallel party elections.

Mr Kathuri also served as chairman of Neno Nissan Sacco.

Making the announcement Wednesday, Mr Kathuri said he was urged by the council of elders to contest.

“I have weighed all the options and decided to be the running mate. I want to be the glue that is going to unite the county,” said Mr Kathuri.

Mr Kivuti said he is contesting for governorship because he is determined to transform the county.