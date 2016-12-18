By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti wants the Jubilee Secretariat to expel party aspirants who engage in violence or incite supporters to cause chaos so as to ensure the country has peaceful polls next year.

The legislator who was on Thursday incorporated into the Jubilee Presidential campaign team said the party must lead from the front by ensuring those who engage in electoral malpractices were restrained.

Speaking when he hosted over 6,000 residents of Evurore ward in his Kanyuambora home, Mr Kivuti condemned the violence that marked Tuesday’s aborted elections where some supporters engaged in a fight.

He said there was need for tolerance among leaders seeking for election for various seats on the party to make it strong.

He claimed some aspirants from Embu had ferried drunk youths to the Jubilee headquarters where they engaged rivals in fights.

“The same people who introduced chaos during the elections took drunk youth at the party headquarters. They started abusing me and Raphael Tuju. I maintained my cool since this is a party of peace,” said Mr Kivuti.