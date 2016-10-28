Leaders call for election of more women MPs

By CHARLES WANYORO

A cabinet secretary has appealed to Kenyans to elect more women to help achieve the one third gender rule without resorting to nominations.

Public Service, Youth and Gender CS Sicily Kariuki said the next Parliament risked being non-compliant to the constitutional requirement following lack of agreement by MPs.

Speaking at Kenya School of Government in Embu on Friday where she presented Sh18 million Women Enterprise Fund cheques to various groups, Ms Kariuki said it was a legal requirement for the rule to be met.

“We must elect women in political office. If we don’t get one third of women elected MPs, we might have a problem. If you elect more women leaders, my work of ensuring there is gender equity will be easier,” she said.

Ms Kariuki said women had distinguished themselves as excellent leaders hence the need for the electorate to give more a chance.

However, she urged them to probe those who are seeking elective posts to ensure they have a good track record.

Runyenjes MP Cecily Mbarire, who was also present, said they had tried to push for the gender rule in Parliament but it has not yet succeeded.

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association chairperson further said they have embarked on grassroots mobilisation to ensure more women are elected.

“As we get closer to the elections, we are encouraging more and more women to come out and seek elective office,” Ms Mbarire, who has declared an interest in the Embu gubernatorial seat, said.