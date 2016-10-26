By CHARLES WANYORO

A 30-year-old mother of two from Kianamu Village in Embu County is nursing serious burns on her thighs and private parts after her husband poured hot water on her over two weeks ago.

Ms Catherine Wakere was taken to the Siakago Level Four Hospital following the incident.

According to hospital’s Nursing Officer Secinta Nyaga, the woman may have suffered the injuries about two weeks ago but was only taken to hospital on Wednesday last week when a neighbour learnt of the cruel act.

Her upper right thigh and her private parts had started developing infections when she was taken to the hospital.

Ms Wakere said her husband, Mr Charles Njiru, had, without any provocation, poured boiling water on her.

“He just scooped water that was boiling and splashed it on my thighs. He had aimed at my private parts which were partly scalded,” she said.

Ms Nyaga said the wound had deteriorated due to the lengthy stay without medication but her condition has since improved.

TWO WEEKS WITHOUT TREATMENT

“The wound was in very bad state since it appeared to have stayed for two weeks without being treated. If it was a fresh would it would have healed,” she said.

Ms Wakere’s left thigh also bears another scar of a healed burn injury while she has two broken fingers, all said to have been inflicted by the husband.

The burns healed without her visiting hospital.

She had also doctors that her fingers broke after she fell.

Her mother, Ms Daisy Muthoni, who is looking after her in hospital, said she was afraid of visiting her daughter’s home due to the cruelty of her husband.

The incident caused uproar from women leaders in Embu, with County Assembly Gender Committee Chairperson Peninah Mutua calling on police to crack down on perpetrators of gender violence.

Mbeere North Assistant County Commissioner Benjamin Birech said they had arrested the man and were waiting to arraign him in court once his wife fills a P3 form.

He said the woman had reported being repeatedly beaten up and sexually harassed by the man.