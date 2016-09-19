By CHARLES WANYORO

There was drama on Sunday during a fundraiser in Embu after Senator Lenny Kivuti and Runyenjes MP Cecily Mbarire clashed over accusations of betrayal in the race for the county’s gubernatorial seat.

Ms Mbarire has declared her interest in contesting for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket with Mr Kivuti having voiced his support for her.

But on Sunday, rowdy youths allied to Ms Mbarire disrupted a fundraiser in aid of musicians in Karurumo, Embu East, claiming that Mr Kivuti had turned against the Runyenjes MP and was preparing to launch his own bid for the governor’s seat, something which was seen as a betrayal.

The youths, numbering about 30 and who appeared drunk, chanted pro-Mbarire slogans and attempted to prevent Mr Kivuti from addressing the gathering.

Police had to intervene as the chaos degenerated into near-fist fight as Ms Mbarire wrestled the microphone from Senator Kivuti.

SHOUTING

Trouble started when Ms Mbarire finished addressing the crowd and invited Mr Kivuti to speak when the youths started shouting and castigating him.

Mr Kivuti appealed for calm and accused Ms Mbarire of using drunken youth to disrupt his meeting.

Ms Mbarire reacted angrily and moved to the podium and tried to snatch the microphone from him before police moved in and separated them.

“You can’t come here to abuse me in front of my people yet we have allowed you to be our chairman. I will not allow you to do it,” said Ms Mbarire.

The two politicians left in huff and headed to different directions without contributing in the harambee.

Sunday’s event came as a surprise to many as the two politicians have been viewed to be working closely.