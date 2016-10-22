By CHARLES WANYORO

Thirty-nine clans of the Mbeere community on Friday endorsed Senator Lenny Kivuti to contest the Embu gubernatorial seat in the next General Election.

The more than 3,000 elders from the influential Ngome council of elders also urged their counterparts from the Embu community, Kiama kia Nyaangi Ndiiriri council of elders to “anoint” their preferred candidate for the senatorial seat.

Speaking at Siakago Catholic church grounds in Mbeere North Sub-County, Ngome council of elders chairman Eston Ireri said there was an existing memorandum of understanding that the two communities would share power equally.

“We are asking our Embu counterparts to present to us a good candidate who can be accepted across board. We are looking for a leader of integrity,” said Mr Ireri.

Kiama kia Nyaangi Ndiiriri chairman Richard Mbogo, who was accompanied by 80 elders, said he would carry out the task and invited Mr Kivuti for a meeting next month when they shall have decided on a suitable candidate.

Mr Kivuti said he was committed to uniting the county and ensuring equal distribution of resources.

He moved to dispel claims that Jubilee already had its preferred candidates for the county seats, saying he was optimistic that every candidate would be treated equally.

NO PREFERRED CANDIDATE

The Senator who was among the architects of Jubilee Party after abandoning APK said he was in good books with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Head of State had no preferred candidate.

“I was with the President the other day and he assured me that everyone would get be treated equally.

"Those moving around saying they had already clinched the Jubilee ticket are lying,” said Mr Kivuti.

He said he had helped mobilise key resources such as the construction of the Rupingazi, Thambana, Thuci and Kamumu dams, Siakago road, the anticipated 112–kilometre county ring road and other projects which he said would immensely accelerate development.

Mr Kivuti said he had key connections with the national government that helped him successfully lobby for more resources for the county from the national government and would continue pushing for more.

He said the dams, roads, Embu University and the Mwea settlement scheme had been surveyed by his flagship company GeoMaps.