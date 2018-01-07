Traffic police officers visited the scene and towed away the vehicle.

By CHARLES WANYORO

A three-year-old girl has died after being knocked down by a car as she wandered outside a supermarket in Embu Town Saturday evening.

The girl who was identified only as Abigael had accompanied her mother for shopping at Maathai Supermarket when she walked outside as the mother was packing her shopping and was hit and ran over by a car.

Eye witnesses said the driver of the Nissan Wingroad car immediately took off, leaving the girl lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

“We tried to warn her to stop but she hit the girl and then ran over her. It happened too fast. The street was crowded and the driver should have slowed down,” said Mr John Njeru.

Residents took the girl to Imara Mediplus hospital but she succumbed to head and back injuries she had suffered as doctors tried to resuscitate her.