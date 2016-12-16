Embu County govt broke is issuing Mwea settlement scheme title deeds

Friday December 16 2016

Mbeere South MP Mutava Musyimi addresses

Mbeere South MP Mutava Musyimi addresses residents of Mwea settlement scheme at Gikuru market in Embu County on December 16, 2016. He urged the residents who missed out during the issuance of title deeds to resist attempts by land officials to survey the land. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • He urged the residents to go about their daily activities without fear and ensure no adjudication is carried out.
  • Mr Musyimi wondered what criteria were used to determine the portions of land if no surveying was done.
  • He said only 17 per cent of residents of Mbeere South benefitted from the land, claimed Mr Musyimi.
Advertisement
By CHARLES WANYORO
More by this Author

Mbeere South MP Mutava Musyimi has urged people living in the controversial Mwea settlement scheme in Embu to resist attempts to subdivide the land, saying the county government broke the law when it issued title deeds.

Mr Musyimi, in whose constituency the 42,000-acre land is, said the Lands department had not marked the land or erected beacons when they issued title deeds to over 7,000 people.

Speaking at Gikuru market inside the settlement scheme, Mr Musyimi wondered what criteria were used to determine the portions of land if no surveying was done.

He urged the residents to go about their daily activities without fear and ensure no adjudication is carried out.

Mr Musyimi claimed that in the new order, the Embu County government and the National Land Commission (NLC) used the outdated land adjudication Act and trust land Act where partisan elders identified beneficiaries.

In the process, only 17 per cent of residents of Mbeere South benefitted from the land, claimed Mr Musyimi.

Related Content

He said he had pleaded with the former Land minister Jacob Kaimenyi to wait for some time and use the newly enacted community land Act so that residents could get their share.

Related Stories

Tue Dec 06 13:40:02 EAT 2016

MP wants EACC to probe land titles issued in Mwea

The allocation process was flawed, says Mbeere South MP Mutava Musyimi.

  • Wed Jul 20 21:33:30 EAT 2016 Row on Mwea land escalates as MCAs target it for Chinese village