By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Mbeere South MP Mutava Musyimi has urged people living in the controversial Mwea settlement scheme in Embu to resist attempts to subdivide the land, saying the county government broke the law when it issued title deeds.

Mr Musyimi, in whose constituency the 42,000-acre land is, said the Lands department had not marked the land or erected beacons when they issued title deeds to over 7,000 people.

Speaking at Gikuru market inside the settlement scheme, Mr Musyimi wondered what criteria were used to determine the portions of land if no surveying was done.

He urged the residents to go about their daily activities without fear and ensure no adjudication is carried out.

Mr Musyimi claimed that in the new order, the Embu County government and the National Land Commission (NLC) used the outdated land adjudication Act and trust land Act where partisan elders identified beneficiaries.

In the process, only 17 per cent of residents of Mbeere South benefitted from the land, claimed Mr Musyimi.