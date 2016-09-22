By CHARLES WANYORO

Hundreds of youth who had turned up for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment in Embu County have been turned away due to discoloured or broken teeth which officials said could be due to chewing of a local herb known as muguka, a crop closely related to miraa.

Embu County KDF Senior Recruiting Officer Lt Col Patrick Mbogho Mwashube said he had encountered many youth who were eager to be recruited but who had dental issues and could therefore not be enlisted.

He said the problem had been witnessed in Runyenjes Town (Embu East), Embu Town (Embu West) and Kairuri market in Embu North Sub-County.

He, however, said he could not authoritatively say that the problem was caused by miraa or any other factors.

“There are some youth whose teeth are worn out maybe because of water or chewing of miraa.

“Many people have the required documents but apart from that, we are seeking those who are medically fit and can run. If running is one of the qualifications, you must run,” said Lt Col Mwashube.

LOW TURNOUT

Lt Col Mwashube also decried the low turnout among the youth in the county and the apparent display of desperation immediately one was disqualified from the recruitment.

Only 200 youth showed up at Kairuri market on Wednesday during the recruitment.

Out of those, more than 100 were disqualified on the basis of their teeth, poor posture and other health related issues while about 40 were over age, leaving only 38 to compete.

Many of those who were not shortlisted quickly left the venue dejected.

“That is a very low turnout for recruitment. Then the teeth problem is very prevalent and is making many youth to be disqualified.

“Others are beyond the set [maximum] age and some don’t have the required documents,” said Lt Col Mwashumbe.

He, however, observed that those who made it to the final cut were physically fit and were good runners, a factor that could be attributed to the high altitude in the area.

“We have not experienced any people convulsing or having any health issue related to running,” said Lt Col Mwashumbe.

In Embu town, no women from Kangaru division showed up.