Towards the end of March, students of Siakago Boys High School were horrified when they found their colleague having bled to death.

Walter Murimi was cut in the arm and leg by broken window panes as he jumped from a storeyed dormitory while other students were in for preps on March 24.

The 17-year-old was set to sit for his KCSE exams this year.

However, the circumstances surrounding his death remain shrouded in mystery amid allegations that he, with other students, were found by the school watchman breaking into other learners’ belongings.

During the burial in Mariari village, Mbeere South Sub-county, the speakers remained tight-lipped on the circumstances that led to his death.

Students from the school did not attend the burial, which was less than 20km away.

School Principal Peterson Nyaga told the mourners that the death had shocked them.

He said he had been a friend of the family of Murimi’s father, Mr Peter Mbui Ngari, the principal of Kirigo Secondary School.

“We studied with his wife (Ms Miriam Irima) since Class One. I have stayed with Walter for three years. The school has lost a student and a son,” Mr Nyaga said.

He, however, declined to divulge further details, saying the matter had been referred to the police for investigations.

But the then Mbeere North police boss, Mr Ayub Ali Gitonga, said the parents were not willing to file any complaint and the police were no longer investigating it.

During the burial, Nairobi businessman Njagi Kithaka called on school managers to take the security of students seriously to guarantee their safety.

He said students in boarding schools spent most of their time in the institutions and thus the managers should enhance safety.

“As a parent, I’m very aggrieved by the death. There are avoidable and unavoidable accidents. It would be sad if we later learnt that the death was caused by negligence,” Mr Kithaka said.