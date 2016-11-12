A traffic police officer and an Embu county government revenue officer are being held at an Embu police station, after they were arrested by Ethics and anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials while soliciting for bribe from motorists.

The police constable together with the county employee were part of a team of about five policemen who were manning a road block along the busy Embu- Nairobi highway.

The EACC officials who were acting on a tip-off from motorists had laid a trap and had issued some motorists some treated money, thereby seizing the unsuspecting policeman as he received the money.

They then pounced on the policeman together with the revenue collector.

A motorist who witnessed the noon drama said the other police officers abandoned the road block and fled on foot.

They were however not taken to court as the Embu law courts was not sitting.

Embu West OCPD Francis Sang confirmed the arrest, adding that EACC and the police department had been monitoring the road block following numerous complaints.

He said they would also target matatu operators who give bribes.

Mr Sang, however did not confirm the amount of money found in possession of the two suspects.

A police source at the traffic department said the two were found with treated money that had been issued to the motorists who had complained of being asked for bribes.