Two people were burnt to death after the house they were sleeping in was razed down in Kavangua village, Embu County, Thursday night.

Residents were shocked to find the mud-walled house burnt to the ground, saying they only learnt of the disaster in the morning.

One of the bodies is believed to be that of the home owner, Mr Dennis Murimi, 36, while the other is yet to be identified.

Embu East police boss Njoroge Mbugua said the bodies were spotted by Mr Murimi’s father, Mr David Nyaga, as he was going to water his miraa farm in the morning at around 6am, and notified the police.

Mr Mbugua said the cause of the fire had not yet been established but investigations had been commenced.

“So far we don’t have anyone who says he saw the fire as it razed the house and was only reported after the father saw the burnt building in the morning,” he said.

Mr Mbugua called upon the residents to be vigilant and notify police and fire brigade about any fire incidents for timely response.