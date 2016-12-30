By CHARLES WANYORO

Embu Governor Martin Wambora has disbanded the board of a water company and ordered investigations into complaints of inflated bills.

He said he had received numerous complaints from residents saying Kyeni Water and Sanitation Company was overcharging them.

Mr Wambora then proceeded to appoint interim directors to run the company until all the matters raised by the water users are addressed.

The governor also ordered scrutiny of the water meters by the Kenya Bureau of Standards to end the bad blood between the consumers and directors.

Speaking after attending a meeting with over 4,500 customers, Mr Wambora said the directors had also continued staying in office past their set period.

He said the residents had complained that the meters were faulty and thus over charging for water use.

PAYING SH32,000 PER MONTH

Mr Wambora said that some residents were paying up to Sh32,000 per month for domestic use with the directors declining to address the issue.

Mr Renson Mbogo said he received a Sh32,290 bill in September despite being informed that he owed the firm Sh2,290.

“I had paid Sh2,000 on September 26 and was informed that I owed Sh2,290 which was written down at the back of the receipt. When I went to the offices, no one explained to me what was happening,” protested Mr Mbogo.