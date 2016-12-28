By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

A man has sustained serious burns and over 40 families left homeless after a fire burnt houses at Kiambuthi estate in Embu County.

The fire which started at around 8.15pm on Tuesday is said to have been caused by a gas explosion in one of the residential houses.

Mr Cyrus Kinani, who was one of the rescuers, said they heard a huge explosion and then the fire spread fast, consuming the houses which included a carpenter’s shop, a butchery and other groceries shops.

Residents, who included boda boda riders and an aspirant for the Manyatta parliamentary seat, Gitonga Mukunji, struggled to put out the fire using buckets of water and sand until the Embu County government fire engine arrived.

The timber houses were razed to the ground while the injured man was rushed to Tenri Children’s Hospital.

“The first fire engine didn’t have enough water and only the third one subdued it. People have lost property worth millions of shillings. They have lost clothes and other personal effects,” Mr Mukunji said as he appealed for help.

Mr Alex Muriithi, a boda boda rider, said there was tension as the rescuers tried to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses.