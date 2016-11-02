By JOHN GITHINJI

More by this Author

Sixteen people were Tuesday evening injured after a GK vehicle ferrying the on-going KCPE examination papers crashed at Ol-Kalou in Nyandarua County.

The vehicle was carrying five headteachers, five Administration Police officers and five NYS officers.

They were taking the examination papers to the Nyandarua County Commissioner’s office when the accident happened.

They had just collected the papers from Githunguri, Hezta, Hospital, St Thomas and Manyatta primary schools.

The driver, Lawrence Gitahi, told the Nation that he was obstructed by a motorcycle that unexpectedly moved to the centre of the road as they neared the Nyandarua County headquarters.

He swerved to avoid hitting the motorcycle and a vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction.

“Unfortunately, the steering wheel locked. I don’t know why it locked,” the driver said.

The victims were rushed to the JM Kariuki Memorial Hospital for treatment.

An education officer who spoke to the Nation said the examination material was safe.

After the accident, the exam papers were secured and taken for storage at the county commissioner’s office.

Eye witnesses said the vehicle was overcrowded and that may have also contributed to the accident.