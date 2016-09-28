By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

Hundreds of residents from various parts of Lamu County on Tuesday and Wednesday turned up to receive free legal advice.

Lawyers from Lamu and Malindi turned up at the Lamu Fort and Hindi Prison grounds respectively to offer the free services.

The Legal Awareness Week is the first of its kind to be held in Lamu by the Lamu Law Courts in partnership with the Malindi branch of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

Locals facing various problems including child molestation, maintenance and land-related issues received free legal advice on how to go about their cases in order to get justice.

Addressing journalists at the Lamu Fort on Wednesday, Lamu Senior Resident Magistrate Njeri Thuku said the exercise was of great help to those who for various reasons have not been able to access the courts for redress.

She said many cases which they have been dealing with at the Lamu Law Courts especially those involving minors require special guidance for the parties involved.

PRISONERS MEET LAWYERS

Prisoners at the Hindi GK Prison also got the rare chance to interact with lawyers and receive legal advice on how to pursue their cases.

“This week is a legal awareness week. That is why the LSK, Malindi Branch in partnership with the Lamu Law Courts came up with this particular exercise for the first time here in Lamu.

“We are giving locals legal advice on the various cases they face. I am aware that we have prisoners who need to appeal their cases. We are also helping them know how to go about it through this same programme,” said Ms Thuku.

Locals who spoke to the Nation lauded the Lamu Law Courts and LSK for coming up with such a programme to enlighten them on how to pursue justice.

RESIDENTS LAUD INITIATIVE

Abdulrahim Baskeikh said such programmes are important for the citizens, especially the disadvantaged people in society who are not even aware of the procedures they would be required to follow when seeking for justice.

“We have people who fear following matters in court. Such programmes are very useful to them. The lawyers equip them with knowledge and skills on how to go about it. Such programmes also help us interact and socialise freely with lawyers,” said Mr Basheikh.

Fatma Salim, who is the Lamu Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation chairperson encouraged women to use such avenues to air their grievances and get assisted.

“We have women out there who are having issues in their marriages. They have been left to support their children yet their men are capable and able to do so. Let them use such avenues to get assisted.