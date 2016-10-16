Ex-MP accuses governor of funds mismanagement

By ABDIMALIK HAJIR

More by this Author

A former member of parliament on Saturday accused the Tana River governor of misuse of public resources and not developing the county.

Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana, speaking in Tana North sub-county, said Governor Hussein Dado bought a Sh65 million bullet proof vehicle yet majority of his county men are languishing in hunger due to famine.

“The Governor has [a] Sh65 million bullet proof vehicle, we are wondering who is after his life. He uses such huge money from the county resources while people down here are suffering,” he said.

However, Governor Dado - through the county's communication director Galgalo Fayo - dismissed the claims saying he only has two official vehicles.

The county boss further challenged the former legislator to enumerate the development projects he facilitated when he was MP.

Mr Mungatana also criticized the county administration for failing to pay contractors whom he said are facing difficulties in meeting their daily needs.

He condemned the recent tear gassing of contractors by the police when they were clamouring for their payment at the county headquarters.