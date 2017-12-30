Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have been spotted in the area during the week.

By ABDIMALIK HAJIR

By FRED MUKINDA

By MOHAMED AHMED

Suspected Al-Shabaab attackers have burnt down Ijara Police Station in Garissa County and an AP camp.

The attackers numbering about 50 also stole a police Land Cruiser vehicle and destroyed a Safaricom communication mast after hitting it with a rocket-propelled grenade.

The attackers also looted a shop at Ijara centre and set it ablaze.

The attack happened at around 2.15am Saturday according to a senior police officer who declined to be identified.

"We have those who have been injured. We are yet to know how many as the incident happened past midnight," said the officer.

During the attack, there was an exchange of fire that lasted for about 20 minutes.

There were about 40 police officers at the camp when the attack happened and all have been accounted for.

A source also said the attackers did not manage to access the police armoury.