KCSE exams delayed in Garissa due to heavy rains

By ABDIMALIK HAJIR

More by this Author

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams were delayed in Garissa County on Thursday following a heavy downpour.

A vehicle ferrying the container with the exam papers to Sankuri Secondary School got stuck in the mud as the rains fell.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke by phone, Balambala Sub-County education director Idriss Buthul said the container carrying the examinations materials for Saka Girls and Sankuri left Balambala at around 6am.

He said the vehicle dropped off the papers at Saka Girls at 7.35am and proceeded to Sankuri but got stuck at Dure, about 120km from the examinations centre.

Mr Buthul said efforts to pull out the vehicle failed and that his team had spoken to Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) officials to ensure the exams are delivered to the school.