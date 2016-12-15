By ABDIMALIK HAJIR

More by this Author

Pharmaceuticals and equipment estimated to be valued at Sh1 billion have been reduced to ashes after fire gutted the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) depot in Garissa.

The intense fire that started at around 3pm Wednesday spread fast making it difficult for members of the public, the county fire brigade and military fire fighters to put off before it could destroy what was inside.

County executive member for Health Hubie Hussein alleged that the fire could have been caused by an electrical fault but said investigations had been launched.

Even with the backup from the military, it took over six hours to put out the fire.

Ms Hussein said the regional depot was recently stocked with supplies from Kemsa and donations which included children weighing machines, beds and drugs from Unicef and the World health Organisation (WHO).

Also destroyed were stock of assorted vaccines for Garissa, Wajir and Mandera counties and office equipment among them computers, furniture, refrigerators, registers and reporting tools.

Ms Hussein described the destruction as a “massive” loss to the region adding that it will take a while to restore the property and drugs.

She said it is even more saddening that the county and sub-county supplies had not been distributed.