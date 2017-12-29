By BARACK ODUOR

A village in Homa Bay County has been left in shock after a couple committed suicide in unclear circumstances on Thursday night.

John Okwaro, 23, and Alice Akoth, 46, were found hanging from a mango tree near their house in Koyugi Location, Rachuonyo North Sub-County.

COUPLE

The two had been living together as husband and wife.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said they received information from villagers who found their bodies hanging from the tree.

"We received a telephone call by a villager who told us that a man and his wife had died. They had hanged themselves from a mango tree next to where they lived," said Mr Tum.

The police boss said they could not immediately establish why the couple, who had no children, committed suicide, but preliminary investigations revealed that they had marital problems.

PROBE

The woman had been married to somebody else before she got engaged to the now-deceased man. Police suspect it could have been a suicide pact.

"They both agreed to commit the act together because they were in close range when we visited the scene. We are still investigating why they resorted to killing themselves," said Mr Tum.

No suicide note was found.

The bodies were taken to Homa Bay Hospital mortuary.

CAUSE FOR ALARM

The police boss expressed concern over increased rate of suicides in the county.

Security officials in Homa Bay County record about four cases of suicide every week.

Mr Tum said the trend is worrying, as it could leave many children orphaned and poor.

"A number of people who kill themselves have children. It is unfortunate that many orphans have been left with their relatives, which has led to increased rates of poverty," added Tum.

DISPUTES

He asked families to have talks when there are disputes to prevent cases of suicides.

The incident came just a day after two men from different parts of the county hang themselves over family issues.