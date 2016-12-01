Homa Bay MP Peter Kaluma charged with assaulting businessman

Thursday December 1 2016

Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma, who was charged with assaulting a businessman on December 1, 2016. FILE PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By SILAS APOLLO
Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma was on Thursday charged with assaulting businessman Washington Ogaga.

The MP was charged in a Homa Bay court and was freed on a Sh60,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The MP and the businessman were on Wednesday summoned by the police following a scuffle during a fundraiser at Homa Bay stadium.

County Police Commandant John Omusanga and Criminal Investigations Officer Michael Mugo accused the two politicians of breaking the law.

Mr Ogaga is seeking to unseat Mr Kaluma from the Homa Bay Town parliamentary seat in the next election

