ODM summons 7 leaders over Homa Bay chaos

By MAURICE KALUOCH

More by this Author

Seven leaders from Homa bay have been summoned to appear next week at the ODM headquarters over the chaos that erupted during a rally held at the county stadium a fortnight ago.

They are expected to appear before the National Elections Board on Tuesday December 13, to explain the cause of the violence that almost disrupted a rally which was addressed by party leader Raila Odinga on November 27.

Among those summoned include Governor Cyprian Awiti, his Deputy Hamilton Orata, County Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Kasipul Member of Parliament Joseph Oyugi Magwanga .

Others are Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and Washingtone Ogaga who engaged in a fistfight and Enos Bollo, a gubernatorial aspirant .

According to a statement issued by the party, those found culpable by the party's National Elections Board will be recommended for disciplinary committee for further interrogation.

The party has warned sanctions for such misconduct range from warning, disqualification from party including nomination exercise depending on the gravity of the matter.

Last weekend while attending a memorial service for the late Nakuru Mayor Barack Okul in Karachuonyo, Cord leader Raila Odinga broke his silence over the incident and condemned the politicians who caused mayhem in Waondo.

The visibly angry opposition chief had wondered why a leader could hire youths to heckle rivals during a function.

Mr Odinga expressed disappointment and that the party would not entertain hooliganism.

He pointed out that the popularity of any politician is not measured through hiring of youths to heckle rivals.