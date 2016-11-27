By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Orange democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is expected to lead a brigade of party leaders and supporters during this year’s memorial celebrations for the late senator Otieno Kajwang in Waondo, Homa Bay county.

Mr Odinga’s deputies — Hassan Joho (governor, Mombasa) and Wycliffe Oparanya (governor, Kakamega) are expected to attend the event at Waondo Primary School.

The late senator was regarded as Mr Odinga’s most trusted lieutenant.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ – the chairman of the organizing committee told the Nation that the celebrations to mark the late senator’s second anniversary will be an all political event.

He is a younger brother to the late senator.

Mr Kajwang’ died on November 18, 2014 after suffering cardiac arrest.

He died at 11.34pm at Mater Hospital in Nairobi where he was rushed after complaining of chest pains.

The younger Kajwang’ said politics will take centre stage adding that Mr Odinga will make a major declaration by explaining how Cord and ODM will fit in the looming supper alliance.

“On arrival on Sunday (today), Mr Odinga will lay a wreath at the late senator’s mausoleum before proceeding to lay a foundation stone for the construction of the late Otieno Kajwang’ Technical Training Institute,” he said.

The Cord leader will then proceed to Waondo Primary School where the public will assemble for the celebrations

Mr Odinga regarded the late senator as his most trusted lieutenant and during his death, the former Prime Minister accorded him the Luo traditional mourning in his honour.

Senator Kajwang’ said the celebrations to honour the late former Immigration minister began a week ago with a medical camp at the proposed site of Waondo dispensary.

“There has been free medical care where locals were treated without paying a single cent in memory of the late senator,” Mr Kajwang’ said.

He said: “We had also launched an ID registration exercise and voter listing in a bid to increase our voting power and also organized boat racing exercise.”

“The late senator believed in Raila Odinga Presidency and that is why as we remember him we have to increase Mr Odinga’s votes to boost his chances of capturing power,” Mr Kajwang’ said.