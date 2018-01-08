By VIVIAN JEBET

By DAVID MUCHUI

Two women and two children who were admitted at Isiolo Level 5 Hospital suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting have been placed in an isolation room.

They are in stable condition.

OUTBREAK

Guracha Sarite, the Isiolo deputy director for Public Health Services, said 14 others were treated at the same hospital and discharged on Monday morning.

All the patients – 11 women, four children under 10 years and three men – are from Kandebene, Meru County.

An amoebiasis outbreak in Meru has continued to spread in parts of Tigania West, claiming seven lives in the last two weeks.

TESTS

Nine samples have been taken to the public health laboratory in Nairobi for analysis. The results are expected on Tuesday.

“We conducted a rapid test and most of the cases had symptoms of suggestive cholera outbreak, but we are yet to confirm. The patients are suffering from effortless diarrhoea, vomiting and cramp on the lower abdomen," he said.

Public health officers visited schools and rural homes in Kandebene and established that residents, who are mostly farmers, were using flood flash water.

"Locals in the area have less latrine coverage. We suspect that the faecal contamination in the water might have caused the outbreak," added Mr Sarite.

UNDER CONTROL

However, Meru County Public Health Director Ephantus Kariuki said the condition was under control.

“We are continuing with surveillance in the affected area. Some of the patients have tested positive to E.coli and amoebiasis. Most of those affected are adults hence we suspect contamination of illicit brews. We are educating residents on maintaining hygiene standards,” Mr Kariuki said.

On Saturday, 24 patients who suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting at Kulamawe, Garbatulla Sub-County in Isiolo, were treated and discharged.