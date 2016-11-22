Child dies, 30 people in hospital after eating bad meat

By JULIUS MUSUNGU

A child has died and over 30 people have been admitted to Magadi Sub-County Hospital after they consumed meat from a dead cow.

The incident occurred Tuesday at the Olkeri Group Ranch in Magadi Ward. Medical personnel at Magadi Hospital had to be brought to the ranch to carry out emergency procedures on the victims.

According to Magadi Ward MCA Peter Pariken, residents flocked the residence of one of the villagers after they heard there was free meat.

“It is normal in Maasai culture to share whatever meat is available and normally everyone is invited for a bite or two, so area residents rushed to the homestead,” Mr Pariken said.

He said the county is in a drought and this could have contributed to the large number of people who ate the meat.

He said villagers started falling sick after consuming the meat and were rushed to hospital.