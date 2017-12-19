Nigerian man, Kenyan girlfriend charged with murder

By JOSEPH NGUNJIRI

A Nigerian man and his Kenyan girlfriend were on Tuesday charged with the murder of a 61-year-old man.

Sunday Jeremiah, 28, and Mary Wangui, 24, appeared at the High Court in Kajiado, before Justice Reuben Nyakundi, charged with the murder of Joseph Ng'ang'a Mwangi.

They both pleaded not guilty to killing Mr Mwangi in the wee hours of August 9 at Dawat Apartments in Ongata Rongai.