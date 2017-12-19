  1. Home
Nigerian man, Kenyan girlfriend charged with murder

Tuesday December 19 2017

Kajiado High Court

Sunday Jeremiah (left) and Mary Wangui, at the Kajiado High Court on December 19, 2017. They denied killing an elderly man in Ongata Rongai. PHOTO | JOSEPH NGUNJIRI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By JOSEPH NGUNJIRI
A Nigerian man and his Kenyan girlfriend were on Tuesday charged with the murder of a 61-year-old man.

Sunday Jeremiah, 28, and Mary Wangui, 24, appeared at the High Court in Kajiado, before Justice Reuben Nyakundi, charged with the murder of Joseph Ng'ang'a Mwangi.

They both pleaded not guilty to killing Mr Mwangi in the wee hours of August 9 at Dawat Apartments in Ongata Rongai.

Justice Nyakundi set a pre-trial conference for January 24.