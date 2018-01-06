Kajiado West MP George Sunkuyia also said the president has picked the right man for a Cabinet position.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to include Keriako Tobiko in his new Cabinet has won praise from leaders in Kajiado.

Mr Tobiko, who resigned from his position as Director of Public Prosecutions, hails from Kajiado East.

Led by Governor Joseph ole Lenku, the leaders noted that the President’s choice of people to include in his Cabinet will help deliver his vision of taking the country forward.

“On behalf of the people of Kajiado I wish to congratulate the President for appointing a well-balanced Cabinet, both in terms of community representation and professionalism,” Mr Lenku said.

“We are very pleased to see one of our own, Keriako Tobiko, included in the Cabinet.”

On his part, Speaker of Kajiado County Assembly Johnson Osoi said that the President’s decision to include Mr Tobiko in the Cabinet, “demonstrates the place the Maa community occupy in the Jubilee administration”.

“He has impeccable credentials with unparalleled experience in government operations. He is equal to the task,” said Mr Osoi, who is also the chairman of the County Assemblies Forum.

Kajiado West MP George Sunkuyia also said the president has picked the right man for a Cabinet position despite massive lobbying by some other individuals.

“We are happy to note that President Kenyatta has not forgotten the Maasai people. We will continue supporting the government,” added Mr Sunkiyia.

The leaders were speaking in lenkisim, Kajiado South, during a memorial ceremony to commemorate the third anniversary of the death of Mr Ole Lenku’s father, Lenku ole Mpaa, who was a paramount chief in the area.