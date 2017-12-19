By JOSEPH NGUNJIRI

A group of land buying companies, their agents and clients are threatening to take legal action against the Kajiado County government over its move to freeze land transactions in certain demarcated zones.

Through Microtel Investments, the traders say Governor Joseph ole Lenku did not consult the affected persons before issuing the directive, which they now claim has triggered widespread panic among investors in the county.

Two weeks ago, while launching the Kajiado County Spatial Plan, Governor Lenku said the land being sold through the media was fake and his government would not make approvals for any development intended to be made on such land.

ZONING

He added that land in Kajiado would be zoned according to the intended use.

“We have land for industries, housing, ranching and wildlife,” he said.

“Land should strictly be used for what it is intended for. If you find yourself in an area designated for agriculture, do not attempt to make it a human settlement,” he added.

The decision of the regional government was backed by the National Land Commission whose vice-chairperson Abigael Mbagaya asked potential buyers to do due diligence before forking out their hard-earned money.

TITLE DEEDS

Speaking to the Daily Nation in Kitengela, Mr John Muriithi and Mr Charles Nyoike, directors of Microtel, asked the governor to rescind the decision on land already acquired, and whose owners have genuine titles or risk court action.

“Mr Lenku cannot claim to encourage investment in the county while at the same time presiding over a process that will see the same investors losing their savings,” Mr Muriithi said.

“We are law abiding citizens and, while we respect the proposed land demarcation by the county government, we feel that the move is punitive to persons who have already acquired land and are in possession of genuine titles.”

They claim that land ownership documents in their possession were issued by the same county government.