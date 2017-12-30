The governor said the county would offer locals a priority to bridge the wide inequality gap in education.

The taskforce is chaired by Prof Solomon Mpoke.

Mr Lenku said the new university will train Kenyans on technical subjects.

By JOSEPH NGUNJIRI

More by this Author

The dream of Kajiado County’s first public university took shape Friday day after a taskforce was unveiled to oversee its launch.

Governor Joseph ole Lenku announced the taskforce had already fine-tuned the Commission for University Education's requirements and is ready to steer the project beginning January 2018.

When unveiling the team chaired by Prof Solomon Mpoke, Mr Lenku said the new university will train Kenyans on technical subjects.

“Beginning January, this taskforce will deal with the nitty-gritties of the establishment of the institution.

“We have already suggested it will be a public technical university. We believe there is a huge deficiency of technical know-how in the country,” said Mr Lenku.

BRIDGE GAP

The governor said the county would offer locals a priority to bridge the wide inequality gap in access to higher education.

“We need to rethink the size and scope of our technical manpower to drive [the] economy,” the governor said.

Prof Mpoke announced the university would be ready to admit its first students in 24 months.

“The bulk of the work related to it has been done. By 2020, we should have a fully functional institution,” said Prof Mpoke.