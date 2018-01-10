By JOSEPH NGUNJIRI

A youth lobby group from Kajiado has faulted Governor Joseph ole Lenku's decision to establish a university in the county.

The Kajiado Young Professionals (KYP) termed the formation of a taskforce to look into the possibility of establishment of a university as a "publicity stunt meant to excite the public."

Through its chairman, Kasaine ole Meikoki, KYP alleged that the formation of such a taskforce is a waste of public resources especially at a time when universities are closing down due to lack of students.

"This is a miscalculated priority when you consider that county schools in Kajiado could not secure 200 slots out of the 77,000 [of those] who qualified to join university following [release of] the 2017 KCSE [exam] results," said Ole Meikoki.

UPGRADE MTTI

The county, he said, should instead concentrate its efforts in upgrading the Maasai Technical Training Institute (MTTI) into a national technical and vocational training institute in line with Vision 2030.

"As a matter of fact, the governor should have known that Maasai Mara University had to close its branch at MTTI for lack of students," added Mr Ole Meikoki, who spoke to Nation by phone.

About two weeks ago, Mr Ole Lenku announced the formation of a taskforce be chaired by Prof Solomon Mpoke to look into the matter.

Other members are former JKUAT Vice Chancellor Prof Nick Wanjohi, Dr Naomi Kipury, former Kajiado Central MP David Sankori, former PS Joshua Polong, Dr Alice Lakati, Charles Ogada and Philip Koitalel.

“This technical university will offer locals a priority to bridge the wide inequality gap in access to higher education. We need to re-think the size and the scope of our technical manpower to drive the economy,” Governor Lenku said at the launch of the task force.

PRESSING PROBLEMS

But Mr Ole Meikoki said that Kajiado County has more pressing problems on the educational front, which should be prioritised.

"It is a well-known fact that a place like Kitengela has only two public primary schools despite the ballooning population," he explained, adding that the county government would serve the people better by securing land and building primary schools.

He also took issue with another taskforce formed two days ago by the governor to look into issues of environment and natural resources, to be headed by former Kajaido ODM Chairman Daniel Osoi, who defected to Jubilee.

“This is another waste of public resources. It is sad that a whole taskforce can be formed to look into sand harvesting and charcoal burning,” said Mr Ole Meikoki.