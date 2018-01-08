Njagi now accuses the governor of maligning his reputation by portraying him as a criminal.

Last week, Mr Lenku visited the park and accused Mr Njagi of hiring youths to vandalise county property.

Mr Njagi's company, Southern Connection, is tussling over branding rights at the park with Leacom Ltd.

By JOSEPH NGUNJIRI

The controversy over the ownership of branding rights at the Kitengela Bus Park deepened with an ODM politician accusing Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku of unjustly using position to influence who gets the contract.

Mr Bob Njagi, who claims to own the branding rights for the park, alleged that Governor Lenku has been misadvised and now wants to kick his company out of the business simply because he (Njagi) is in the opposition.

Mr Njagi, who had vied for the Kajiado East parliamentary seat and lost at the nomination stage, is ODM's deputy director of elections.

TUSSLE

The tender is said to be worth Sh20 million.

He called for Mr Njagi to be arrested and taken to court.

GOVERNOR MISADVISED

Speaking to Nation in Kitengela, Mr Njagi accused the governor of taking sides in the trade dispute.

"With all due respect to the governor, he is being misadvised on this issue," said Mr Njagi.

"He should instead seek to establish why the county government has authorised two companies to do the same job at the bus park."

He showed Nation a letter from the Kajiado County government authorising his company to do the job.

Nation has also seen another letter from the county government authorising Leacom to undertake the same job.

LETTERS

Both letters were issued by the previous regime of former Governor David ole Nkedianye.

Beautification and branding work at the park, being done by Leacom, was halted on December 23, 2017 and Mr Ole Lenku is accusing Mr Njagi of being behind the disruption.

Mr Njagi denies this, saying that he followed the right procedure.

"I called police at the nearby Kitengela Police Station who halted the operation," said Mr Njagi.

He now accuses the governor of maligning his reputation by portraying him as a criminal.

"As far as I am concerned I own the branding rights at the park since I haven't received a letter from the county government terminating my contract. In case they wish to have me arrested they know where to find me," he added.