Kajiado West MP Moses ole Sakuda has conceded defeat after losing to outgoing Keekonyokie MCA George Sunkuyia.

This is the second time Mr Sakuda has lost in the hands of Mr Sunkuyia.

He tasted defeat the first time during Jubilee Party nominations, but instead of bowing out, decided to vie as an independent candidate.

"I now realise that Kajiado West will have a new MP in the [name] of George Sunkuyia," said Mr Sakuda at the Maasai Technical Training Institute in Kajiado where the final county results were announced.

"The people have decided at the ballot box and I respect their wish."

WORK TOGETHER

On his part, Mr Sunkuyia, who has also been the Deputy Speaker at the Kajiado County Assembly, said that time has come for the two to put aside their political differences for the sake of development in the constituency.

"It should also be remembered that Sakuda was my teacher in primary school and has been an inspiration in my political journey," said Mr Sunkuyia.

"Now that we have crossed that bridge, I am confident that I will serve the people of Kajiado West and that we shall scale higher heights of development."

On his part, Mr Sakuda wished the new MP well.

"I have now passed on the leadership baton to my former pupil as I prepare for more challenging responsibilities," he said without elaborating.

"Success is not success without a successor."

KINGMAKER

Mr Sakuda, who now calls himself a kingmaker, also revealed that he has been behind the rise of newly-crowned Woman Rep-elect Janet Teiyaa and Senator-elect Philip Mpaayei, both of Jubilee.

"I personally introduced Mpaayei to the people of Kajiado when I invited him and (Joseph) Ole Lenku to my home in Kimuka.

“As for Teiyaa, I went to her village in Ilkelorit when President Kenyatta tasked me with the job of finding a disabled woman to be nominated to Parliament by our then party TNA," recalled Mr Sakuda.

Ms Teiyaa was subsequently nominated to parliament in 2013 from where she launched her bid for the Kajiado woman rep seat.

Mr Sakuda has also urged outgoing Kajiado governor, Dr David Nkedianye, to follow his example and concede defeat to Mr Ole Lenku.

"If Sakuda can concede defeat, why can't Nasa leader Raila Odinga also do the same?" wondered Mr Sakuda.