By JOSEPH NGUNJIRI

Police in Kajiado are investigating the robbery of Post Bank in which Sh1.8 million was stolen.

Kajiado Central DCIO Daniel Msangi told the media that three men armed with pistols struck at around 1.30pm on Saturday, and forced the guards to take them to the manager's office.

HEIST

The thugs then forced them to take them to the strong room, where they stole the money. The thugs also carted away the bank's CCTV server.

The DCIO added that it was not until 3.30pm that a woman operating a business next to the bank noticed there was something wrong and notified an employee of the bank known to her.

The bank employee, in turn, called the Kajiado Central Deputy OCS, who then informed the DCIO.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the staff at the bank, including the manager, locked in the strongroom.