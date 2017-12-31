  1. Home
Thugs steal Sh1.8m in Kajiado Post Bank heist

Sunday December 31 2017

A police officer aims his gun. Gunmen stole Sh1.8 million from Post Bank in Kajiado and locked up the staff in the strongroom on December 30, 2017. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The armed thugs struck at 1.30pm and forced the manager to take them to the strongroom.
  • They stole the money and CCTV server, then locked the bank staff inside the strongroom.
By JOSEPH NGUNJIRI
Police in Kajiado are investigating the robbery of Post Bank in which Sh1.8 million was stolen.

Kajiado Central DCIO Daniel Msangi told the media that three men armed with pistols struck at around 1.30pm on Saturday, and forced the guards to take them to the manager's office.

HEIST

The thugs then forced them to take them to the strong room, where they stole the money. The thugs also carted away the bank's CCTV server.

The DCIO added that it was not until 3.30pm that a woman operating a business next to the bank noticed there was something wrong and notified an employee of the bank known to her.

The bank employee, in turn, called the Kajiado Central Deputy OCS, who then informed the DCIO.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the staff at the bank, including the manager, locked in the strongroom.

Mr Msangi has appealed to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the thieves to volunteer the same to the police.

