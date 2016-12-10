By LINET WAFULA

More by this Author

Catholic Bishops in Kenya have appealed to striking health workers to consider the value of life and return to work.

Led by Kakamega Diocese Bishop Joseph Ombanyim they said health workers should consider calling off the strike to prevent deaths of poor Kenyans.

Speaking at a Kakamega hotel, Mr Ombanyi said talks are underway to ensure doctors in private and mission hospitals do not join the ongoing strike.

“The strike has brought more death and suffering to our people. Let the medics embrace what the government is offering in order to save more lives,” he said

He went on, “As a church we want to see the people of God being attended too. Leaving our people to die is a sin.”

The Bishops also appealed to the government to find amicable solution to the problem and end the strike before it claims more lives.

Mr Ombanyi said the striking doctors should also embrace dialogue with the government without giving conditions.

“It is their constitutional right to go on strike and demand what they what but they should also consider life which is more important than money,” he said