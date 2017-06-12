By BENSON AMADALA

Services at Kakamega County Referral hospital were on Monday paralysed for several hours following a protest by doctors demanding the release of an administrator charged with assaulting a journalist.

The hospital’s administrator, Titus Omondi Omumia, was arrested on Sunday in connection with an attack on Kefa Juma, a local journalist reporting for Royal Media Services.

Mr Juma had accompanied Jubilee senatorial candidate Stanley Livondo to the hospital before a scuffle ensued between the politician’s security and county askaris.

The county askaris had thrown out the journalists on claims that he did not have permission to gain access to the wards.

County chief officer of Health Services Dr Brendah Makokha and the County director of medical services Dr Arthur Andere who led the doctors’ protest, said they would not resume duty until Mr Omumia was released.

“We will not allow politicians to turn the hospital into a campaign ground. The police should have arrested Mr Livondo and not Mr Omumia,” said Dr Makokha.

Mr Omumia was later arraigned before Principal magistrate Hazel Wandera who charged him with incitement and assaulting Mr Juma.

However, Mr Omumia denied the charges and was released on a Sh50,000 bond with a surety of the same amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.