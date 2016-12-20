Jubilee politicians vow to disrupt Atwoli rally in Kakamega

By BENSON AMADALA

Jubilee politicians have vowed to disrupt a meeting during which veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli is set to unveil the Luhya spokesperson at Kakamega’s Masinde Muliro Gardens on December 31.

Mr Stanley Livondo who is eyeing the Kakamega Senate seat and former ODM youth leader Rashid Mohammed on Tuesday accused Mr Atwoli, the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary-general, of pushing a hidden agenda.

Mr Atwoli, who has been rallying for Luhya unity, has indicated that he will name the community’s spokesman.

The function is expected to be a major endorsement for either Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetang’ula or Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

But the two Jubilee politicians vowed that they will not allow the meeting to take place.

Mr Mohammed claimed that Mr Atwoli was scheming to impose a politician of his choice as the spokesperson.

“We want Mr Atwoli to know that he cannot impose a spokesperson of his choice on the community without consulting widely on the matter,” said Mr Livondo.

Contacted, Mr Atwoli warned that any attempt by the two Jubilee politicians would be met with the “full force of law and order.”

“I’m aware they are keen to demonstrate to their political masters that they are serving their interest. I dare them to try and face the consequences,” said Mr Atwoli.

The Cotu boss said the meeting he had convened would bring together Luhyas from western region to witness the naming of the community’s spokesperson.

Mr Atwoli has urged professionals from the western region to back his campaign.

Mr Mohammed was the force behind youths who blocked Cord leader Raila Odinga from addressing a roadside rally in Mumias in August.

And at the weekend, youths allied to him also attempted to block Mr Mudavadi from addressing a meeting in Kakamega’s Shibale market.

“I want those laughing at Luhyas to know that I’m an influential person commanding the respect of 2.5 million workers in the country, and when I speak they listen to me,” Mr Atwoli said.

Mr Atwoli told a Luhya Elders Forum in Kakamega two weeks ago that it was the opportune time for a Luhya to vie for the senior most seat.

He further said that since Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula are senior politicians from western, they should be respected by all politicians.