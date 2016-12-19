By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

An aspirant for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat, Mabel Muruli, has on Monday decamped to the Jubilee Party, accusing Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress of frustrating her bid for the county top seat.

Ms Muruli who has been campaigning in her bid to unseat Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said she decamped to Jubilee following the party’s ‘rising popularity’ in the county and after her efforts to win the ANC ticket were frustrated by some party members.

She also accused former Kakamega County Assembly deputy speaker Cleophas Malala of blackmailing her for financial gain, allegations Mr Malala denied.

“ANC was not keen on backing me and after consultation with my supporters I made a choice to work with Jubilee party for their own good,” she said while speaking in Kisumu on Monday.

But ANC Secretary-General Godfrey Osotsi dismissed Ms Muruli’s frustration claims saying she was not a member of their party.

“Mabel Muruli has never been a registered member or aspirant of ANC. She cannot be frustrated by a party she has never joined,” Mr Osotsi told Nation.co.ke.

MONEY SEEKER

Ms Muruli accused Mr Malala of creating imaginary crises in her campaign team to solicit for cash.

“He has not been keen on supporting me but only looking for money for his own [interests],” Ms Muruli stated.

But in a rejoinder, Mr Malala who is seeking the Kakamega senate seat said: “For adequate representation for the people of Kakamega County, we need a person who is a resident in Kakamega.”

Ms Muruli Monday said her defection to Jubilee received a boost last Week during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s and his Deputy William Ruto’s visit in the region.

The President launched various development projects in western Kenya and presided over the revival of Webuye Pan Paper industry.